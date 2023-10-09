Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $382,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.60. 497,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.87 and a 200 day moving average of $188.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

