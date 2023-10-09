Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 343.6% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $3,661,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $5,104,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 149,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,888. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.