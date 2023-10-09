Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 977,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,404,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.58. 52,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,654. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

