Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. SWS Partners boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 114,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 228,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,728,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 135,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,009. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

