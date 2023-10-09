Arcataur Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $69.52. The stock had a trading volume of 315,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,042. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Read Our Latest Report on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.