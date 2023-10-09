Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes $323,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $36.14. 435,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

