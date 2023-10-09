Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,757,927,000 after acquiring an additional 54,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 15.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.69. 701,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,280. The company has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

