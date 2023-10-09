Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.16. 301,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

