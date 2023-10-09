Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.10 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.75. 531,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.