AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,743 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in AT&T by 30.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,615,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

