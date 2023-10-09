Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $381.51 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

