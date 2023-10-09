Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $108.91 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

