Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.85 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

