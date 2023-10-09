Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,459,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Boeing by 99.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $84,756,000 after purchasing an additional 200,359 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA opened at $187.38 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

