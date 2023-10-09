Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,189,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,572,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

