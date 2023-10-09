Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $256.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

