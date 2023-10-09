Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.24. 2,937,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,252,307. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.61 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,034. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

