Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.