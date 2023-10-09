Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 117.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.79. 5,311,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,052,871. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.96.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

