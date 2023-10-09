Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 3,608 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.83. The company had a trading volume of 176,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,587. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

