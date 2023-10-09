Canal Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,113 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 231,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,749,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average of $121.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

