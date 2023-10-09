Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $119.72. 685,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,586. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average is $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.