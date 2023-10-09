Canal Capital Management LLC Has $13.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGSH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. 637,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,847. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.