Canal Capital Management LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,127 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.50.

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,442. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

