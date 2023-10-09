Canal Capital Management LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,093,506. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

