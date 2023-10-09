Canal Capital Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.81. 1,964,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 195.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

