Canal Capital Management LLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 41,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,338. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

