Canal Capital Management LLC Has $9.12 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.8% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.86. 728,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,943. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.