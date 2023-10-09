Canal Capital Management LLC Has $9 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.8% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 572,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,257. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

