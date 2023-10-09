Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.99. 1,061,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,316 shares of company stock worth $152,882,777 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

