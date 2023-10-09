Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.58. The stock had a trading volume of 223,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,776. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

