Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,582 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 24,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.60. 718,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,931. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

