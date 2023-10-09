Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,150 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $19.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

