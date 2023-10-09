Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $32.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $433.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,451. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $388.10 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

