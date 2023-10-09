Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 63.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WMT traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,478. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.28 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $415.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

