Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.93. 1,471,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,731. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $108.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

