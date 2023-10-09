Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $248.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $233.41 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

