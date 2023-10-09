Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 986 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.63. 2,749,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,034,419. General Motors has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

