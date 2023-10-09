Canal Capital Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Canal Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NUBD traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.96. 7,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,406. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

