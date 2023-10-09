Canal Capital Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,235. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

