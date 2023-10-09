Canal Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.89. 1,493,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

