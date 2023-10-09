Canal Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,993,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

