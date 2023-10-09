Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 293 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $552.22. The company had a trading volume of 808,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,333. The stock has a market cap of $244.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.35.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

