Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 379 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.23. 806,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

