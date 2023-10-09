Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.58. The stock had a trading volume of 205,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,646. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

