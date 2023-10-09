Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 120,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $248,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 93,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 526,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,021. The company has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.63.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

