Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $13.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,610. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

