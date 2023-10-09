Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,550. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

