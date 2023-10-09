Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $571.16. 1,872,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,001. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.28. The firm has a market cap of $542.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

