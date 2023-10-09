Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,299,000 after buying an additional 1,044,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,230,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,500,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.01 and its 200-day moving average is $353.45. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

